BASEBALL
HAILEYVILLE 23, BRAGGS 15 (8) — No stats provided.
FASTPITCH
OKTAHA 8, HASKELL 5 — Haskell had a 3-0 lead early, but Oktaha scored five runs in the top of the fourth inning to take the lead for good, 5-3. Riley Westmoreland and Layla Markou led the Lady Haymakers (12-6) in the losing effort with three hits and one RBI each. RayLin Morgan took the loss. Madison Capps started in the circle for Oktaha, but Mileigh Needham got the win in relief. Peyton Bryan led the Lady Tigers (13-1) as she was 4-for-4 with an RBI. Cambree McCoy added two hits and three RBIs.
EUFAULA 13, OKMULGEE 0 — The Lady Ironheads put up 10 runs in the first inning and Avery Williams pitched a one-hit ball game to earn the win. Kate Pippenger drove in four runs on two hits to power Eufaula (11-4, 6-1 District 3A-8). Gabbi Noriega and Williams both finished with two hits.
MASON 4, PORTER 2 — Addie Criner took the loss for Porter (8-10) but led at the plate with three hits, while Izzy Houston followed with two hits.
MUSKOGEE 14, UNION 1 — Muskogee set the tone early with an 8-0 lead in the first inning. Gabbi Davis hit a two-run home run in the top of the second to help pushed the Lady Roughers' lead to 11-0. Kyra Rowland earned the win as she gave up just two hits. Davis led Muskogee (6-6) with two hits and three RBIs.
STIGLER 6, CHECOTAH 3 — Checotah fell behind early and couldn't catch up in the District 4A-6 contest. Hailey Prince took the loss for the Lady Cats (8-7, 3-4). Layna Vandiver had two hits to lead Checotah.
HILLDALE 2, SKIATOOK 1 —Hilldale won on a walk off two-run single by Macie Mackey. The game was tied 0-0 going into the seventh inning where Skiatook jumped ahead 1-0 on a passed ball. Finlee Allred got the win for Hilldale (7-2, 5-0 District 4A-8).
WAGONER AT VIAN — Canceled.
TUESDAY SCHEDULE
BASEBALL
Wister at Oktaha, 4:30 p.m.
Braggs at Okay, 4:30 p.m.
FASTPITCH
Red Oak at Oktaha, 3:30 p.m.
Webbers Falls Three-way, 4 p.m.
Porter at Mounds, 4:30 p.m.
Muskogee at Edmond North, 6:30 p.m.
Fort Gibson at Collinsville, 5 p.m.
Berryhill at Wagoner, 5 p.m.
Broken Bow at Checotah, (2) 5 p.m.
Warner at Colcord, 5:15 p.m.
Hilldale at Miami, 5:30 p.m.
Dewar at Eufaula, 5:45 p.m.
Gore/Gans at Arkoma, 6 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Okay at Summit Christian, 4:30 p.m.
Muskogee at Bixby, 6 p.m.
