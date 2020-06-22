Muskogee Monstars lost to the Oklahoma City Bears 28-26 at Hatbox on Saturday, falling to 1-2 in the Four-State Football League. Their next game is at the Oklahoma City Titans this Saturday.
Monstars lose Saturday, now 1-2
Obituaries
77, Retired from Container Corporation, passed Saturday, June 20, 2020 service: 2pm, Tuesday, June 23, 2020 @ Christian Chapel, Muskogee, Oklahoma Cornerstone Funeral Home, Muskogee OK
William Mack Kelly, age 96, Bail Bondsman, passed away Thursday, June 18 in Tulsa, OK. Funeral Service will be held 10 a.m. Tuesday, Visitation will be on Monday, 6-8 p.m. both at Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel.
