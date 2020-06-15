Ty Ramsey threw for three touchdowns and Keaton Dansby rushed for 100 yards as the Muskogee Monstars won their Four-State Football League home opener, 34-0 over the Northwest Arkansas Generals Saturday at Hatbox Field.
Two of Ramsey’s TDs were to Bryan Williams covering 85 yards. Maverick Morsey and Grayland Dunnams each had TD receptions.
The Monstars are 1-1 and will play Saturday at Hatbox against the Oklahoma City Bears. Kickoff is 7 p.m. Tickets are $8 adult and kids 12-under free. Vets and seniors are $5. Social distancing practices will be applied in the grandstands. Restrooms will be open and sanitized. Concessions will be available.
