On the TV show “McGyver,” the title character put together all kinds of gizmos from scraps to make something to save the day.
Saturday a different Mac,, Brandon McIver, used a 60-degree wedge to save the day and pull out a one-shot victory in the All-Pro Tour’s Health and Wellness Real Okie Championship at the Muskogee Golf Club.
The day started early for some of the pros who still had to finish their third round after several weather delays on Friday. But Mother Nature turned on the charm Saturday with sun and an un-Oklahoma-like light breeze. McIver started the final round tied with playing partner Brandon Smith for the lead at 9-under par 201 with 13 others grouped within four shots.
On the front nine, McIver picked up two more strokes with birdies on 5 and 8. Then he hit a 25-foot birdie putt on 10 and it looked like he would sail home. But ahead of him, OU-ex Thomas Johnson made a move, shooting a 5-under 65 to put him at 10-under for the tournament and Cody Banach put together the round of the day with a 64 to also hit 10-under.
Things held together well for McIver as he maintained a two-stroke lead until the 16th hole. After a nice tee shot, he duffed his second shot.
“I heard someone hit a shot over on 18 right as I was coming down on my wedge shot and I flinched at it and hit it about 40 yards,” laughed the Montana resident.
He went on to bogey the hole, cutting his lead to just one stroke. His tee shot on the par-3 17th hole came to rest just short of and on the top of greens-side bunker.
Then, another miscue. His second shot sailed over the hole to the back fringe where he two-putted for another bogey which put him in a three-way tie with Johnson and Banach. That set the stage for the final drama on the par-5 18th.
After a tee shot in the fairway, his second shot went hole-high to the left of the green and with his trusty wedge he pitched to within a foot of the cup and knocked it in for the winning shot, a 2-under 68 and an 11-under total of 269.
“That shot was one of my better ones of the week for sure, especially given where I was in the round and the tournament,” said McIver, “I had a pretty good lie and I was just able to slide the 60-degreee under it and put some spin on it.”
Smith, who shared the lead after three rounds, had an up-and-down day going two over on the front nine but came back with a two-under on the back nine and actually had a shot at possibly tying for the lead on the final hole as his chip shot for an eagle took a hop and bounced off the flagstick.
With the win, McIver more than doubled his tour winnings to date as he pocketed a check for $23,000.
Two-time defending champion Sam Fidone finished at 7-under par.
