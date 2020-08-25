The Oklahoma Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association recognized Muskogee Director of Athletics Jason Parker and Assistant Athletic Director James Platter as award recipients.
Platter was recognized as the Newcomer Athletic Director of the Year in the East Division by the OIAAA. A longtime coach and teacher for Muskogee Public Schools, Platter moved into athletic administration in the summer of 2019.
“Jim has done an absolutely amazing job in just his first year in athletic administration. He is a workhorse and the paradigm of a servant leader on behalf of our coaches and students. Add to that the fact that he absolutely bleeds green for the Muskogee community and you have someone who is extremely impactful,” said Jason Parker, Muskogee director of athletics.
The OIAAA also recognized Jason Parker with the OIAAA Frank Kovaleski Professional Development Award for his outstanding service to the profession of athletic administration.
