Muskogee High is accustomed to postseason softball this time of year.
This season, for various reasons, there was no slowpitch season in the spring.
But there will be postseason softball, and there’s hopes it will be a very profitable experience.
Roughers Park will be the host for the National Junior College Athletic Association’s Region II softball tournament. Connors State, which is part of Region II, initiated the deal with MPS officials.
“The schools in the region rotate this for softball. It was our turn and we don’t have the hotels, the parking at the field and other amenities that Muskogee could offer,” he said.
Connors, Seminole State, Northeastern A&M, Rose State, Northern Oklahoma at Tonkawa and also Enid, Eastern Oklahoma, Western Oklahoma and Arkansas-Rich Mountain all are part of Region II.
The top eight teams will qualify. Games will be Thursday, May 13, through Sunday, May 16.
James Platter, Muskogee assistant athletic director, said it’s an easy adjustment for what Muskogee will have to provide and the opportunity to turn it into a fund-raiser was enticing.
“We get the front gate and concessions, we secured an advertising deal with Bravado Wireless who will broadcast it, and some others like Muskogee Travel and Tourism are helping us out,” Platter said. “We’ll pay for field maintenance, announcers, security and hospitality, which all are fairly easy because it’s stuff we do on a regular basis.
“We’re going to do it up nice. Connors as host doesn’t have to worry about running a tournament while playing in it, which is what we’ve had to do for high school tournaments we’ve hosted and played in.”
Platter says he’s hoping for 400 to 500 total attendance each day. Student day passes will be $5. An adult day pass is $10, and a tourney pass is $30.
“We’ll have the school’s following, but it’s also a great opportunity for a middle school or high school player and their parents to come watch some college-level softball.”
Baseball has had continuous hosts in recent years. Bartlesville’s venerable Doenges Stadium, Jenks High School and for several years now, Woodward have hosted. Multiple member schools in baseball have the logistical issues of hosting a major event, Muse said.
“Softball does seem to draw better, though,” Muse said.
Seminole is currently 35-3 and ranked No. 8 in the country. Northeastern is 26-7 and 20th. Connors, at 13-25 overall, faces a prospect of a play-in game to make the tournament.
The regular season ends next week for these teams.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.