At the Verdigris Valley Conference meet on Monday, Fort Gibson’s Sydney Terry won the 100-meter hurdles, her first win since March, where she started off with three straight meet wins. She did it in 16.27 seconds, edging teammate Katie Smith in 16.90. Smith, who has won four straight since a win in the Tahlequah meet earlier this month, won the 100, though, in 12.91.
Addy Whiteley was first in the 800 in 2:32.85.
Joch Bryant of Wagoner won the 3,200 in 12:48.49 and Torri Totress of Waogner took the shot put in 38 feet, 3/4 inches.
Fort Gibson’s Josh Miller won the 110 hurdles in 16.20, Cooper Glasgow took the 3,200 in 10:35.29.
Wagoner’s Eedrick Johnson won the 800 in 2:07.19. Alex Shieldnight took the 300 hurdles in 43.55. Lamarion Burton of Hilldale won the high jump at 5-8. Evan Keefe won the shot put at 51-9 3/4.
Verdigris Valley Conference
Boys
1. Vinita. Also: 2. Wagoner. 5. Hilldale. 6. Fort Gibson.
400 relay: 2. Wagoner, 45.20. e. Hilldale, 45.21.
3,200 relay: 3. Wagoner, 9:17.60.
110 hurdles: 1. Josh Miller, Fort Gibson, 16.20. 3. Hudson Neafus, Fort Gibson, 18.88.
3,200: `1. Cooper Glasgow, 10:35.29. 2. James Coward, 11:45.53. 4. Dominique Chumley, Wagoner, 12:22.48. 5. Madhu George, Hilldale, 12:27.27.
800 relay: 2. Wagoner, 1:33.40. 3. Hilldale, 1:36.55.
800: 1. Eedrick Johnson, Wagoner, 2:07.19. 6. Jeffrey Jackson, Fort Gibson, 2:22.99.
100: 2. Cade Waggle, Fort Gibson, 11.38. 5. Gabe Rodriguez, Wagoner, 11.61.
400: 2. Marquez Barnett, Wagoner, 53.35. 5. Andrew Blankenship, Hilldale, 55.82.
300 hurdles: 1. Alex Sheidnight, Wagoner, 43.55. 2. Josh Miller, Fort Gibson, 44.27.
200: 6. Shaun Atkins, Wagoner, 24.23.
1,600: 2. Cooper Glasgow, Fort Gibson, 4:52.61. 4. James Coward, Wagoner, 5:17.47. 6. Dominique Chumley, Wagoner, 5:28.16.
1,600 relay: 2. Wagoner, 3:38.84. 5. Hilldale, 3:58.35.
High jump: 1. Lamarion Burton, Hilldale, 5-8. 6. Eedrick Johnson, Wagoner, 5-2.
Long jump: 2. Jace Walker, Hilldale, 17-7. 3. Dante Swanson, Wagoner, 17-6. 4. Lamarion Burton, Hilldale, 17-6. 5. Shaun Atkins, Wagoner, 16-9.
Discus: 2. Evan Keefe, Hilldale, 149-9.
Shot put: 1. Evan Keefe, Hilldale, 51-9 3/4.
Girls
1. Jay. 2. Wagoner 5. Fort Gibson. 10. Hilldale.
400 relay: 1. Wagoner, 52.31.
100 hurdles: 1. Sydney Terry, Fort Gibson, 16.27. 2. Katie Smith, Fort Gibson, 16.90. 6. Sereniti Caudle, Fort Gibson, 18.62.
800 relay: 2. Wagoner, 1:50.71.
800: 1. Addy Whiteley, Fort Gibson, 2:32.85.
100: 1. Katie Smith, Fort Gibson, 12.91. 2. Brooklyn Austin, Wagoner, 13.16. 6. Aspen Nunn, Hilldale, 13.45.
3,200: 1. Joci Bryant, Wagoner, 12:48.49. 4. Mia Harris, Wagoner, 13.56.95.
400: 2. Addy Whiteley, Fort Gibson, 1:01.50. 3. Cambri Pawpa, Wagoner, 1:03.87. 5. Karli Dixon, Fort Gibson, 1:04.32.
300 hurdles: 2. Katie Smith, Fort Gibson, 49.85.
200: 2. Brooklyn Austin, Wagoner, 27.17. 6. Cambri Pawpa, Wagoner, 27.89.
1,600: 2. Joci Bryant, 6:03.41. 4. Mia Harris, Wagoner, 6:21.78.
High jump: 4. Maniyah Harris, Wagoner, 4-6.
Long jump: 2. Addy Whitley, Fort Gibson, 14-0.
Discus: 3. Jada Riggs, Wagoner, 84-10.
Shot put: 1. Torri Tottress, Wagoner, 38-3/4. 4. Chloe Tyrell, Wagoner, 28-5 3/4.
