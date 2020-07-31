WARNER — Son will rejoin Father at Connors State College this coming season as Bill Muse Jr., will serve as a men's basketball team assistant coach to Bill Muse, the school announced Friday.
Muse Jr. played two seasons for his father Bill Muse at CSC during the 2016 and 2017 seasons, helping the Cowboys win two conference championships and NJCAA Region II championship in 2017 with an appearance in the NJCAA National Tournament, reaching the Sweet 16.
He was named an NJCAA first team Academic All-American in 2017.
Following his career at Connors, Muse Jr. played at Coastal Carolina University in 2018-19, his junior season and then redshirted his senior season, graduating where he was named to the Sun Belt Conference First Team Commissioner list.
He then played at the University of Southern Mississippi as a graduate transfer to begin work on a Masters' degree.
Muse Jr. is a graduate of Hilldale High School, where he scored 1,176 points and was an All-Conference selection and an All-Phoenix team selection.
