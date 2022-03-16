Muskogee Roughers

All games 7 p.m.

Aug. 28, at Enid

Sept. 2, Putnam City

Sept. 9, at Carl Albert

Sept. 23, at Sand Springs

Sept. 30, Putnam West

Oct. 7, at US Grant

Oct. 13, Tahlequah

Oct. 21, at T. Washington

Oct. 28, Bartlesville

Nov. 4, Stillwater

