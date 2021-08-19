The Muskogee Athletics Hall of Fame class of 2021 has been released and seven will be added this fall: Alfred Neale, Jamie Voegeli, Dan Jefferson, Catrina Pearson Morrow, Jamie Young, Shereka Jones and Richard Moseley.
Neale, a 2000 graduate, was a four-year basketball and track athlete who was a McDonald’s All-American nominee in basketball and in track, broke the state record in the high jump, which stood for 16 years.
He was a high jump champion at Barton County College in 2001 and transferred to Northeastern A&M where he led the team in scoring. He finished his college career at New Mexico and among his professional career played for two teams in the NBA D League, internationally in China, Chile and Canada, and also two teams in the USBL, including the Oklahoma Storm.
Voegeli was a four-year member of the Muskogee golf team who was all-state with a top 10 finish. At Missouri Southern State was All-MIAA in 2010 and 2011. His 7-under 65 in Florence, Ala., set a record for lowest round. Just last year, he won the Oklahoma Golf Association State Amateur championship and later that year, low amateur in the Oklahoma Open, where he tied for 14th.
Jefferson was a three-sport, four-year letter winner in football, wrestling and golf, helping Muskogee to four playoff appearances. He placed at state three years, with career record of 121-32. He hit cleanup in baseball, averaging .404 over his career which included a state runner-up finish in 1998. He went on to college as a linebacker at NEO, earning all-conference and redshirted at Oklahoma one year before finishing at Missouri Southern. He coached football, wrestling and cross country at Muskogee, guiding eight state wrestling champions and a dual state team championship. He’s now the head wrestling coach at Union.
Morrow, then Catrina Pearson, won eight individual golf championships at Muskogee and 30 top four finishes, including a fourth-place finish at state held at Muskogee Golf Club in 2012. She reached the quarterfinal round in the WOGA state quarterfinals at 17. She played one season at Grand Canyon University in Arizona before finishing college at Northeastern State.
Young was a longtime Muskogee High School assistant, first serving as a head ninth grade coach at Alice Robertson Junior High in 1979. In 1980 he joined the high school staff under Don Freeman. He would coach through 2010, coming out of retirement in 2018 as a volunteer kicking coach. His career spanned the coaching staffs of Freeman, Warren Fain, Ron Freeman, Tony Peters, Mike Monroe, Ron Lancaster, Matt Hennesy and then one year with Rafe Watkins. He was part of two state championship games, including the title team of 1986, and in all, coached in more than 26 football playoff wins.
Jones was a state track qualifier in the 300-meter hurdles and various relay teams, and was a four-year cheerleader. She went on to do that at the University of Oklahoma and later was part of the dance team for the Oklahoma City Thunder home games from 2008-15. Back at Muskogee, she was the first Rougher to be selected as an all-state cheerleader.
Moseley, who died in 1977, is a 1944 graduate of Central High, earning All-State in 1943. He was a second-team All-American at Tulsa where he was an all-conference tight end. An injury his sophomore year resulted in the loss of a kidney, but he finished his career and turned down free agent offers from the Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Giants. He also played baseball at TU. He also was a Golden Gloves champion in 1945. He had a coaching career that included stops in Enid, Talihina and Yoakum, Texas. His son Richard Moseley coached at Gore for 20 years, where grandson Brandon Tyler now serves as head coach.
