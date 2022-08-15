Muskogee's 2022 Hall of Fame class is official.
Kamren Curl (football), Aaliyah Wilson (basketball), Heather Davis (basketball) Aubrey Johnson (softball), Elexis Watson (softball), Ray Grandstaff (football player and coach) and Lonnie Barker (wrestling) will be recognized during a private ceremony prior to the Hall of Fame Night football contest at Rougher Village on Oct. 13 against Tahlequah, and then at halftime of the game itself.
Curl was a standout All-Phoenix cornerback in high school who also played receiver, including 2016 when the Roughers were 6AII semifinalists and were ranked No. 1 at one point in the regular season following a win against perennial power Bixby. A consensus three-star prospect, Curl opted to become an Arkansas Razorback. During a time of three coaching changes, Curl started 34 games in three seasons, getting his first start against Alabama, and at the end of his junior season, opted for the NFL draft. He was a seventh-round draft pick of the Washington Commanders and started early as a rookie due to injury, with an interception for a touchdown among his season highlights. He helped his team to the NFC East Division championship that season, losing in the first round to Tom Brady and the eventual Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He remained a starter into his second season in 2021.
Wilson was part of three state tournament teams at Muskogee in basketball, reaching the title game against Broken Arrow as a junior. Her senior season, which ended in the semifinals, nonetheless reaped a plethora of honors, including the first Lady Rougher to become a McDonald’s All-American. She was also a three-time All-Phoenix MVP, and Female Athlete of the Year in 2016. Her collegiate career began at Arkansas and would wind up at Texas A&M where she was second team All-SEC and honorable mention All-American. She was a first-round draft pick in the WNBA, acquired in a draft day trade by the Indiana Fever.
Davis was a two-sport standout at Muskogee, a two-time All-Phoenix selection in basketball while also playing soccer. She earned All-District and All-State honors as a senior while also garnering All-Conference accolades in soccer. She spent her first two years at Division I Missouri-Kansas City before transferring to UCO, then spent two years as a graduate assistant before becoming assistant coach for eight seasons in Edmond, posting a 151-83 record. Davis also had the opportunity to coach for the USA Sports Division II women’s team in South America on two separate tours – in 2019 as an assistant and 2021 as head coach. She just became assistant coach at Southwestern Oklahoma this fall.
Johnson was an all-Phoenix infielder three times, twice in fastpitch and once in slowpitch from 2015 to 2016 and was a member of the 2015 state tournament team. She was also a third-team National Fastpitch Coaches Association All-American. After MHS, she signed with Central Florida and started in all four seasons, including a COVID-shortened 2020 campaign. She hit a career-best .294 as a sophomore and led her team in home runs and RBIs.
Watson is the only softball player to have made All-Phoenix in each season of fastpitch and slowpitch eligibility, beginning with Newcomer of the Year in fastpitch as a freshman. She was also the 2015 MVP in slowpitch and was All-Phoenix Female Athlete of the Year in 2017. She holds MHS fastpitch and slowpitch career records in batting average and her 90 walks in four fastpitch seasons is also tops. In slowpitch as a senior, she drew an uncanny 64 walks, 61 intentional, to tie a school record, yet still managed to hit 16 home runs and drill 11 doubles among 44 hits in just 69 at-bats, a .638 average. She made a Division II Freshman All-American team at Southeastern Oklahoma. After two seasons at SOSU, she went on to Rogers State where this past season as a fifth-year senior with an additional year given by the NCAA to all athletes due to the pandemic, she helped Rogers win its first Division II national championship.
Grandstaff’s 33-year coaching career netted him induction into the Oklahoma Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 1995, following his retirement the previous year. He was the first player of the legendary Paul Young to follow him into coaching. The Muskogee Central High grad’s head-coaching stint of 26 seasons had a record of 152-120 covered Claremore, Muskogee and Checotah. At Muskogee his teams included a 1977 team that was 10-0 in the regular season. At Checotah, he was 120-100 with a school-record six playoff appearances. The stadium there was named in his honor. As a player at Muskogee's Central High, Grandstaff was a two-way lineman and MVP his senior season who was a participant in the Roughers’ trip to Alaska to play in the then-annual Santa Claus Bowl, which they won.
Barker was a state wrestling champion at Muskogee in 1994 at 135 pounds. He was third at state in 1993 and received a wrestling scholarship to the University of Oklahoma. But Barker’s most recent accomplishments are beyond sports — A trailblazing producer and songwriter, Barker in 2008 received a Grammy nomination for Best Hip-Hop Gospel Album. He created Top Notch International and Boogie Boy Productions, an entity that encompasses a variety of services such as a multitrack recording studio, artist development services and a youth mentorship program. He lives in Dallas.
