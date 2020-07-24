The Muskogee Public Schools Athletic Department announced Friday that it will fully transition to digital ticketing for High School, Junior High, and Rougher Youth Sports Academy (RYSA) athletic events for the 2020-2021 school year. Tickets and passes will go on sale starting Monday, July 27 at www.muskogeeathletics.com/httickets.
“We believe providing tickets virtually will provide an additional layer of protection to our patrons and Game Day Staff. Virtual ticket sales will cut down on unnecessary contact between gate workers and fans. It will also enable us to designate socially distanced seating, limit ticket sales as needed, and allow us to quickly refund tickets if events are canceled,” said Director of Athletics Jason Parker. “Additionally, we hope virtual ticket sales serve as a convenience to our constituents by allowing them to purchase tickets early and often from the comfort of their phones or homes.”
2019 Football Reserved Season Ticket Holders will have the first opportunity to renew their tickets beginning July 27 and running through August 9. Beginning August 10, Reserved Season Tickets for football will become available to the general public. Due to the 2020 Football Schedule consisting of only four home games, season tickets cost less than previous seasons. Adult season tickets cost $36 while student season tickets cost $12. Fans can purchase a reserved parking pass via the website for $16.
Also starting July 27, All Sports Passes will go on sale via the website with Adult passes costing $35 and Student passes $20. General Admission tickets will go on sale on Monday for that week’s contests via the website with tickets for upcoming home Softball and Volleyball games going on sale next week.
Ticket costs will increase by $1 per game, due to the convenience fee. Ticket sales will also be limited as deemed necessary. Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets promptly as sales will be restricted for both reserved and general admission for all sports. Fans without internet or smartphone access can visit the Athletic Office from 8-12 pm, 1-4 pm daily to purchase tickets and pass selections. Fans may also purchase single-game tickets at the gate for an additional fee.
Efforts are being made to provide video streaming of many home athletics events to provide Rougher fans another alternative to keep up with Muskogee Athletics throughout the season.
Varsity Volleyball is slated to open the 2020 Athletic campaign with a home contest versus NOAH on Monday, August 3 inside Maj. Ron Milam Gymnasium. The Varsity Softball home opener follows on Thursday, August 13 versus Tahlequah Sequoyah. Rougher Football will host Putnam City West in the home opener on Friday, September 25.
Muskogee Public Schools staff members will be emailed one free All Sports pass and upon receiving the email will need to accept the pass. Staff members wishing to upgrade to a reserved ticket can do so at a reduced price by visiting the athletic office located at Muskogee High School. These tickets will be available in the office only and not online or at the gate.
