Johnny Hutchens has resigned as baseball coach at Muskogee High School.
Hutchens notified the baseball parents and submitted his resignation to administrators Friday.
The job was posted on the jobs board at Oklahoma Coaches Association on Thursday. Athletic director Jason Parker said in a text message that the posting was initially for an assistant coach. He declined to comment any further publicly.
Hutchens, who did not respond for comment, is a Fort Gibson graduate and one-time Tampa Bay Rays draft pick, was offered and accepted the job in the summer of 2017. He replaced at the time Nathan Frisby, who went to Tahlequah for two seasons before becoming Hilldale’s coach in 2020.
Hutchens’ only coaching experience at the time of his hire was running a multi-team Muskogee Rays youth baseball and softball program. He obtained teaching certification at the time of his hire and was highly recommended by two notable names —longtime Fort Gibson coach Randy Smith and Scott Hennessey, a coach with the Tulsa Drillers and Hutchens’ coach at Cowley during a two-year run where the team won the NJCAA national championship in 1998.
Muskogee was 3-30 in 2018, 9-23 in 2019 and he was 3-2 in 2020 when the pandemic stopped all sports. This year’s edition was 2-17.
Muskogee has had five coaches at the helm since 2009 when Mack Chambers, who took MHS to state that spring, resgined to take the Keys job in Class 3A.
One of those, Brad Hill, took the job out of Bonham, Texas just after Chambers left and resgined before the start of the school term. The others following him were Doug Gunselman out of an Arkansas private school, Jenks assistant Jeremy Griffin and Frisby, who while losing 20 games in one season took that team to the state tournament in an improbable regional run.
Hutchens’ daughter, Juliana, was an up-and-coming fastpitch and possibly baseball catcher.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.