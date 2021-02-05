The challenge for Muskogee was to cope with Sapulpa’s size in 6-foot-7 Jackson Skipper and 6-5 Vernon Durant.
Sapulpa, however, couldn’t handle the ball, JaVonte Campbell, or Muskogee’s quickness on defense. The result was a sixth consecutive win, 67-57, over the Chieftains on Friday night at Ron Milam Gymansium.
Campbell had 14 first-half points, and several SportsCenter highlights including a pump-fake left-handled layup and a basket off one of his seven steals. He went to the line for three bucket-and-ones, and therein was his flaw. He missed converting all of them.
But, on the third one, he alertly caught a batted deflection and dropped it for a double-digit lead again after Sapulpa had scored the first five points of the second quarter to get within 19-14.
It was the closest the Chieftains — an eye-raising fifth in Class 5A despite falling to 9-10, would get against a Roughers team that is equally eye-raising in another direction. Despite a win streak that includes five ranked teams, three in 6A and one as high as sixth (Owasso), Muskogee seems stuck at the bottom end of the top 20 at 16.
“We knew we needed to attack their height and we did,” Campbell said. “I got to work on my free throws, though.”
The rest of his game seems to work fine.
“He’s a special player,” said Muskogee coach Lynwood Wade after his team moved to 9-3 overall. “He finds a way to get it done. He’s playing the power forward spot, he holds his own on the defensive end night in and night out against the best player on the other team.
“He’s a great finisher. He has great body control when he penetrates to the basket.”
What Campbell wasn’t doing inside, Xavier Brown did outside. He had three 3-pointers in the half, and 12 points. That and 15 Sapulpa turnovers, and despite a strong showing on the boards by Skipper, it was 34-20 at the half, and things didn’t change much after that.
The Chieftains coughed it up 10 times in the third. For the Roughers, another Campbell led the scoring. Jaraun Campbell had 11 of his 13 points then, and the lead topped 20, settling at 55-34 going to the fourth — just a point less than the 70-48 outcome at Sapulpa in the season opener.
The Chieftains never got closer than the final outcome. Skipper picked up his offense in the second half after having just six points at the break. He finished with 24 points and 11 rebounds.
Things got a little chippy in the stretch. Both teams got technicals Mekion Payne fouled out for Muskogee after a technical and words with an official. Outside of that, the pace slowed, perhaps necessarily for the Roughers with another home tilt against Tulsa Washington in less than 24 hours.
James Brown added five steals in the contest.
“Defensively we played very, very hard and that’s one of our MOs outside of shooting the basketball,” Wade said.
A steady Xavier Brown finished with 22 points, including five 3s, one in each quarter. Payne finished with 10 points. James Brown on defense added five steals.
Girls:
Sapulpa 85,
Muskogee 37
Any momentum from Thursday’s win at Broken Arrow for Muskogee was tossed very quickly out of the gym on Friday by the top-ranked team in Class 5A. The gap was wider than the Lady Roughers’ 21-point loss in the season-opening first meeting.
Sapulpa (13-3) ran off three quick baskets in the first three minutes as Muskogee started 0-for-5. The break didn’t help. The Lady Roughers (7-9) would trail 22-0 before Bianca McVay scored on a transition layup with 1:51 to go in the quarter. They would go 1-of-11 in the quarter.
Sapulpa, taller and matching Muskogee’s quickness, went 11-of-16 and had eight points each from sophomore guard Stailee Heard, senior forward Alexis Lewis and 6-foot-1 senior Temira Poindexter. The 5-10 Heard had seven rebounds of nine in the quarter.
At the half, the board battle was 18-5 and Sapulpa used that to build a 49-16 halftime advantage. Muskogee did find some offense in that quarter, going 6-of-13. Tea Myers led with two field goals and a free throw in the period.
Poindexter finished with 25 points. Heard, a Division I prospect, finished with 19 points and 10 rebounds, all of her boards in the first half. Lewis wound up with 14 points and junior guard Jaselyn Russman had nine of her 11 points in the fourth quarter.
McVay topped Muskogee with 14 points, seven coming in the final eight minutes as Sapulpa went to the bench. Myers topped Muskogee with 12.
•••
Next up for Muskogee: Tulsa Washington in a 3 and 4:30 p.m. matinee on Saturday.
