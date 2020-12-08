Both Muskogee teams had to crawl out of a two-week COVID-19 quarantine last week and had that long to get back in synch for Tuesday’s season openers.
The boys did just fine with it, throttling Sapulpa 70-48 at Sapulpa.
The Roughers ran out to a 9-0 advantage and then increased it in spurts, going up 21-4 at the end of one on Xavier Brown’s free throws. Brown finished with 23 points. He had five 3s, three in the second quarter, and was 4-of-4 from the line.
Javontae Campbell had 25 points to lead the way. He had 21 in the middle two quarters.
Mekeion Payne had four 3s, three in the first quarter, and finished with 12 points.
“A good collective win,” said MHS coach Lynwood Wade. “Just what I expected and it showed.”
It was 42-17 at the half and 63-31 at the end of three.
Muskogee is in the Tahlequah Tournament on Thursday, taking on McAlester at 1:30 p.m.
Girls: Sapulpa 66, MHS 45
Jada Hytche and Dezaray Burton both opened the scoring to give Muskogee a 4-0 lead just over a minute in, but Sapulpa went on a 9-0 run and never looked back, leading by as many as 27 in the second half.
Tea Myers had 8 points and Burton had 7.
Muskogee was also slowed by COVID having been out for two weeks in quarantine and returning to practice last week. It was especially evident on the boards as the Roughers had a lot of one-shot possessions.
“We’ve got to get our legs back under us but that’s not really an excuse for tonight,” MHS coach Jeremy Ford said. “It has been tough being off the court.”
Muskogee is in the Tahlequah Tournament at noon Thursday against Sallisaw.
