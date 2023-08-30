After notching a 49-27 win over Enid in their season opener last week, Class 6A-II’s top ranked Muskogee Roughers hit the road for the first time this season as they travel to Putnam City Friday to take on the Pirates in a non-district encounter.
Putnam City opened its season last week with a 35-20 loss to Bishop McGuinness.
While Muskogee coach Travis Hill was grateful for the Roughers’ victory last week, he says there are still things to be improved on in Muskogee’s execution.
“We struggled with consistency on both sides of the ball last week,” said Hill, now in his third season as the Rougher boss. “On offense we depended on the big play (three touchdown plays of 50 yards or more) and on defense we had some breakdowns on third-and-long situations. But generally you improve the most during the season between the first and second week, so we’ll hope that holds true this week.”
Putnam City features a new coach this season in Willis Alexander as the Pirates try to get themselves on the winning side of the ledger for the first time in six years.
“Putnam City athletically is very gifted,” said Hill. “Assignments we missed last week could hurt us more this week given their athleticism. But, if we improve the way I feel we have this week, I think we will have the advantage in all three phases of the game — offense, defense, and special teams.”
The Roughers will need to be careful and not get caught peeking ahead to next week’s encounter at Rougher Village against Class 5A’s top-ranked Carl Albert.
