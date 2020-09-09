Muskogee's Sept. 18 game originally scheduled to be played at Coweta has been switched to Indian Bowl due to a car wreck at Coweta High School’s football stadium that caused damage to multiple areas of the stadium.
It will be Muskogee's new home opener. The Roughers will swap home dates, going to Coweta in 2021.
Tickets will be limited to 1,500 total with 750 tickets designated per side. Reserved tickets will not be available as only General Admission will be sold at $7 per ticket. Parents of band, spirit, and football will be able to purchase tickets, limited to two per household, in the athletic office at the high school today and Thursday.
Again this is for Sept. 18. Muskogee has an open date this week.
General admission ticket sales will go live online on Fridayat muskogeeathletics.com/httickets until all tickets are sold.
