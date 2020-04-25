Muskogee ex Kamren Curl was drafted on the final day in the final round of the NFL draft.
Curl, who left Arkansas following his junior season, was picked by the Washington Redskins with the second pick of the seventh round, the 216th pick overall.
Curl played both cornerback and safety at Arkansas.
He is the first Rougher to be drafted since defensive lineman Stacy McGee by the then-Oakland Raiders in 2013 out of Oklahoma. Since then, another Rougher, Robert Thomas, signed as a free agent, like Curl, also out of Arkansas.
And, Curl is the first Arkansas DB taken since Tevin Mitchel, also to the Redskins, in 2015. Curl also becomes the first Razorback underclassman to be picked in the Draft since Hunter Henry and Alex Collins in 2016.
He started 33 of the 34 games he played in while donning the cardinal & white recording 175 total tackles over his three years as a Razorback, with two sacks, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and two interceptions.
