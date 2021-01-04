Pro Football Focus has chosen its NFL All-Rookie team and Muskogee and University of Arkansas ex Kamren Curl is on it at safety.
“After finding himself on this team, it’s safe to say that Curl exceeded expectations in his rookie season as a seventh-round pick out of Arkansas,” the release said. “Curl will actually finish the 2020 regular season as PFF’s highest-graded rookie safety at 68.0 overall across 763 defensive snaps after starting every game at safety for Washington since Week 9.”
Curl intercepted Jalen Hurts in Washington’s 20-14 win over Philadelphia on Sunday night. In doing so, Washington earned the NFC’s No. 4 seed and will host Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (11-5) in a wild-card game next Saturday night.
Curl had three interceptions on the year, all in the last four games.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.