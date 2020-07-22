Jamie Voegeli of Tulsa won two matches and joined three other golfers in the Oklahoma Golf Association State Amateur Championship semifinal round after play Wednesday at the Patriot Golf Club in Owasso.
Voegeli, who played high school golf at Muskogee, beat Kason Cook of Hydro 2&1 and Jack Glenn of Stillwater, 1 up. He joins Tyler Hunt of Tulsa, Charlie Jackson of Norman and Christian McAllister of Oklahoma City in the semifinal round.
Oklahoma Golf Association
State Amateur Championship
July 21-23, 2020
The Patriot Golf Club
Round of 16
Tyler Hunt, Tulsa def. Jordan Wilson, Edmond 2&1
Jared Strathe, Owasso def. Dalton Daniel, Newcastle, 1 up
Harley Abrams, Tulsa def. Payte Owen, Norman, 2&1
Charlie Jackson, Norman def. Carson Blaser, Edmond, 19 holes
ack Glenn, Stillwater def. Jack Gero, Tulsa, 5&4
Jamie Voegeli, Tulsa def. Kason Cook, Hydro 2&1
Jaxon Dowell, Edmond def. James Roller, Jenks 2&1
Christian McAllister, Oklahoma City def. Eric Schuessler, Stillwater, 1 up
Quarterfinals
Tyler Hunt, Tulsa def. vs Jared Strathe, Owasso, 1 up
Charlie Jackson, Norman def. Harley Abrams, Tulsa 6 & 5
Jamie Voegeli, Tulsa def. Jack Glenn, Stillwater, 1 up
Jaxon Dowell, Edmond def. Christian McAllister, Oklahoma City, 1 up
