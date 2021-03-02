Muskogee alum Aaliyah Wilson was selected to the Southeastern Conference's women's basketball team today.
Wilson ls leading the No. 2 Texas A&M Aggies in points per game (13.2), blocks (19) and steals (43), while boasting the second-most assists (58). She was selected as the SEC Player of the Week after dropping a career-high 27 points against Arkansas (1/10) this season. The graduate has a team-high 18 double-digit scoring performances this year as the Aggies laid claim to the SEC regular season championship, A&M's first in women's basketball.
It is her first All-SEC honor. She initially signed with Arkansas out of Muskogee, where she was a three-time All-Phoenix MVP and a McDonald's All-American, but transferred to A&M. She missed most of one season at A&M due to a torn ACL and MCL.
