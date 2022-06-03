Muskogee grad Mesa Falleur shot a 4-under 66 on Thursday at Belmar Golf Club in Norman and in doing so, was one of three golfers to qualify for the 74th USGA Junior Amateur Championship next month.
Fifty-six competed. The other two to qualify were Noah Hankinson of Frisco, Texas, and Ethan Fang of Plano, both with 6-under 64s. Falluer won a tiebreaker with Shao Cong of Irving, Texas.
Falleur was 1-under on the front nine and 3-under on the back nine, with five birdies on the day.
The USGA Junior Amateur Championship is in July at Bandon Dunes Resort in Bandon, Oregon, July 25-30.
