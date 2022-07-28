Muskogee alum Elmer McDaniel was announced this week as part of Southern Illinois University’s 2022 Saluki Hall of Fame class.
McDaniel, a 2000 MHS graduate, became just one of seven consensus All-Americans in SIU football history, helping the program go 20-4 in 2003-04. The center helped future NFL star Brandon Jacobs rush for 1,000 yards in 2004 and was a two-time All-Missouri Valley Football Conference pick.
He started 23 times in two seasons and had an overall effort grade of 98 percent. The Saluki offense ranked No. 1 in the conference and No. 2 in the nation in total offense and scoring offense in his senior season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.