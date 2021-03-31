Aaliyah Wilson made it official on Wednesday.
The former Muskogee Rougher and McDonald’s All-American called it a collegiate career at Texas A&M after four years, announcing her declaration for the WNBA draft.
Due to the pandemic, Wilson could have opted for an additional year of eligibility at Texas A&M, where she transferred after one season at Arkansas.
“The journey from the woman I was to the woman I became during this time is a true testament of (God’s) perfect plan over my life,” Wilson said on her Twitter page. “These past four years … have been nothing short of a blessing. The memories and bonds that I have made here at Aggieland are lifelong. The Aggie Network and education I have received here are second to none. I can truly say that what we have built and what I have experienced here are that of a true family.”
She went on to add, “College basketball has given this kid from Muskogee, Oklahoma a chance to follow her dreams, so I am more than excited to announce that I am declaring for the 2021 WNBA draft.”
Wilson was a second-team All-SEC selection this season and an honorable mention AP All-American. She led the team in scoring averaging 12.6 points, had 70 assists (second on the team) and led the team with 51 steals. The Aggies were 25-3 with a trip to the NCAA Sweet Sixteen.
