Tulsa Washington beat Muskogee 10-6 for a sweep of the home-and-home District 6A-3 series Tuesday — also Muskogee’s home opener.
“It would have been really great to come out and get a win.” Muskogee coach John Hutchens said. “We are young, and we’re still trying to figure out who we are, but we are going to keep working and we will get it”.
Muskogee (0-4, 0-4) held a 5-3 lead heading into the top of the fourth when Booker T took a 7-5 lead off two walks, a sacrifice bunt, two singles with one driving in two runs, and a two-run double to take the lead.
The Roughers closed the gap to 7-6 in the bottom of the fourth after Antonio Zapata reached off a single to short, stole a base to advance to second, Pryce Jackson singled to left, then Charles Mason hit into an RBI groundout to score Zapata.
That was as close as it would get.
Jackson’s single in the first tied it at 1 for the Roughers, who went up 4-1 with a three- run second. Jarrett Crawford got hit by a pitch, stole a base to advance to second, then scored on Jayden Bell’s single to right. Then Dale Grant singled to right which drove in Bell, and Zapata doubled to left to drive in Grant.
The Hornets closed the gap in the third to make it a 4-3 game off a walk, a hit-batsman, and three singles.
Muskogee added another run in the bottom half of the third. Bell singled home Thaireen Thompson, a pinch-runner for Giovani Zapata, who led the inning off with a double.
Bell went 2-for-4 with a run scored and two RBIs.
“We start off hot,” said Bell. “Then we make a couple of errors and it goes downhill from there, but we got to come out, get on top and stay on top. Wins will come with experience, and we just all got to get a few games under our belt”.
Pryce Jackson toed the rubber for Muskogee to start, tossing four innings, allowing seven runs off six hits and four walks, and gathered three strikeouts. Dale Grant came on in relief in the fifth and threw three innings, allowing three runs off two hits and three walks, and tallied three strikeouts.
Muskogee travels to Pryor on Thursday with a 5 p.m. first pitch.
