The next Muskogee High head football coach search has been narrowed from an applicant field of 17 to six candidates which will be brought in for interviews starting Monday, athletic director Jason Parker said on Wednesday.
Parker said that three of the six had state championships as head coaches. He did not mention names. Later, MPS superintendent Jarod Mendenhall said five are coaching within Oklahoma and one from Missouri.
“What I’m really impressed with is that all of them have taken programs that have not had a lot of success or taken over one that has experienced some and have been able to grow it and make it better,” Mendenhall said.
One who has confirmed he is in the mix is Travis Hill, the current defensive coordinator and interim head coach. Hill is one of those with a state championship, having won it in 2005 at East Central.
Three names not in the mix, despite some community speculation, are Wagoner head coach Dale Condict, David Alexander, who was hired at Broken Arrow when Mendenhall was superintendent at Broken Arrow, and Bryan Pratt, a former Muskogee assistant who coached at McAlester and is now at Bentonville (Ark.) West. None of the three applied.
Pratt and Condict were finalists during the last search, which landed Rafe Watkins seven years ago. Alexander was released from his duties last month.
Parker, superintendent Jarod Mendenhall, assistant superintendent Kim Dyce and chief administrative officer Lance Crawley will serve as the selection committee conducting the interviews. No members of the community or school board will be part of that process, Mendenhall said.
“I can say I’m in tuned with community and football program, so it’s kind of one of those things that while I can’t speak for entire community, I can kind of tell you where we’re at through my lens of what we’re looking for and what we need,” he said. “Jason has been at every game, Crawley has been at three-fourths of them and Dyce a couple of games, I think it’s a good mixture of people who will make the decision.”
Mendenhall said they will ask each candidate to present a plan for running the program.
“They know their business. We’re looking for the right fit,” he said. “It’ll also give them a chance to interview us and ask questions to see whether it is a fit for them.”
Although he’s confident one of the six will be the next head coach, Mendenhall acknowledged the possibility of adding to the interview process.
“There’s always an open door where if we don’t find what we want or they don’t think it’s a good fit, we will move on until we find the right candidate,” Mendenhall said.
If original intentions work out, the six will be trimmed to two, he said, whose names might then be released. Those two will interview around the second week of January. Mendenhall said the goal is still to introduce the selection at the February board meeting.
