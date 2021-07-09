Muskogee ninth grader Micheal Puckett last week took top honors at the AAU West Coast 14-under track and field meet in Sparks, Nevada, competing in the long jump.
Puckett cleared 17.6 feet. At the USATF state meet in Cherokee in June he set a personal best with an 18.9.
By doing both, he has qualified for both the USATF nationals in Florida or the AAU nationals in Houston.
Puckett, who also plays basketball at Muskogee, has only competed in two track events, meaning he’s 2-for-2 in his age group thus far. He was third last spring in the Frontier Conference meet for middle schoolers.
