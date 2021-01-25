COVID concerns have cancelled Muskogee’s home basketball games set for Tuesday against Tulsa Washington. It’s the fifth consecutive games for both MHS squads to be erased from their schedule.
Their last time out was a week ago Friday agianst Bartlesville, both wins at Ron Milam Gymnasium.
The next scheduled games are Friday at Owasso. They have six scheduled games remaining in the regular season.
Monday's wrestling match was also canceled.
