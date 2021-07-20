Mesa Falleur’s run in the OGA State Amateur Championship golf tournament at Broken Arrow’s Cedar Ridge Country Club ended in the quarterfinals on Tuesday.
Falleur, a Muskogee High School senior, defeated Carson Griggs of Sand Springs in 19 holes in the round of 16. Griggs on Monday eliminated defending champion and former Rougher Jamie Voegeli of Tulsa in the previous round. Falleur then fell to Dylan Teeter of Bixby 6 and 5.
Teeter along with Jake Bay of Shattuck, Austin Hannah of Tulsa and Tres Hill of Elk City, reached the final four on Wednesday. Bay ousted Matthew Smith of Oklahoma City 3 and 2, Hannah went 1 up on Kaden Armstrong of Broken Arrow and Hill won in 19 holes over Luke Phillips of Edmond.
