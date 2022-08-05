Muskogee and Hilldale football players and cheerleaders had an annual Hotdog Challenge Friday, with Hilldale players and cheerleaders (top) at Economy Pharmacy West and the Roughers (bottom) with assistant coach Prentice Joseph at the east side location.  Hotdogs went for a dollar, and Hilldale had the edge as both programs raised funds.

