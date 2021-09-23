In a rare meeting on the fastpitch diamond, Muskogee and Hilldale hooked up in the NSU Tournament on Thursday.
Riley Bernoskie’s two-out single was all Hilldale got off the Lady Roughers’ Jaliyah Simmons in a 2-0 MHS win. Simmons walked none and struck out four.
“She’s pitched well all year but today she pitched as good as she’s had all year,” said Muskogee coach Mark Dicus. She was really locating the ball well and moving the ball around. She was lights out and we made some good defensive plays behind her.”
More on that other game shortly.
Peyton Jackson’s sacrifice fly in the fifth made it 1-0. Then in the sixth, after Karsyn York singled and Kambri Johnson doubled York to third, Avery Ragsdale’s sac bunt made it 2-0.
York and Johnson each went 2-for-3.
It was the first meeting between the two since the 2017 NSU tourney.It put Muskogee at 15-14 on the year.
It was a day of shutouts for the Lady Roughers. Earlier, Simmons, Shelby Morris and Jackson each threw in a combined two-hitter allowed two hits in a 9-0 win over Locust Grove.
Back-to-back RBI doubles by Johnson and Ragsdale cranked things up in a three-run first.
In the third, back-to-back triples by Morris and York made it 8-0.
Ragsdale was 3-for-3, Johnson was 3-for-3 and York and Simmons each had two hits.
Hilldale later beat Tahlequah 1-0 and is 16-6 overall. Bailey McClain’s two-out single in the second held up as the lone score. Lexi Cramp allowed five hits over six innings and Brooklyn Ellis threw the final inning, allowing one hit. Hilldale as a team had just four hits.
Fort Gibson beat Tahlequah Sequoyah 9-1 and lost to Jay 6-5 to go to 12-18. Against Sequoyah, Kaiah Austin doubled twice in three trips. Kristjan Campbell and Maycee Campbell were both 3-for-3 with two RBIs. Payton Russell also had two hits.
Muskogee plays two Friday against Coweta at 10 a.m. and Southmoore at 11:30 a.m. Fort Gibson is off until Saturday’s games against Bixby at 10:45 a.m. and Union at 4 p.m. Hilldale takes on Pryor at 2 p.m. and Sand Springs at 5:30 p.m., both Saturday.
