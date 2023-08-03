Fort Worth will become the home of a Muskogee football player next fall.
Wesley Harvey, Muskogee Rougher offensive lineman, committed to Texas Christian University on Tuesday. Harvey chose the Horned Frogs over offers from Houston, Tulsa, Memphis and New Mexico State.
Harvey is the 14th recruit in the 2024 class for TCU and the first recruit outside of Texas to commit to the Horned Frogs in the class.
Harvey said he chose TCU because of the coaching staff that the Horned Frogs have and because he felt right at home in Fort Worth.
“What led me to committing to TCU is the coaching staff is great,” Harvey said. “I went twice down there and I went to the spring game so I had a lot of time to connect with the coaches and get familiar with the facilities. I enjoyed the place and it just felt like the right place to be.”
Harvey has had a busy summer. He’s grown to 6-foot-7 and 282 pounds while receiving all the offers.
Harvey’s recruiting trail started to gain speed in the spring when he received a majority of his offers. He received his two Big 12 Conference offers after a camp in Owasso where Harvey said he stood out to recruiters who were impressed by his play. That’s when TCU and Houston offered.
Harvey said he expected the offers, but at the same time wanted them to be a sure-fire thing before he got too far ahead of himself.
“I was kind of prepared for it, but at the same time I wasn’t,” Harvey said. “Like everyone was expecting it, I was expecting it, but I kept telling myself it wasn’t going to happen, but then it did. After it happened I was like ‘OK, it’s time to really lock in, figure out where will be the best home for me,’ so, that was my game plan going into it.”
