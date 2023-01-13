It wasn’t the ideal matchup to open a shiny new penny of a basketball home Friday night.
No. 1 Broken Arrow came in and did what top-ranked teams do, notching a 68-35 win over Muskogee at the new Rougher Village Arena before a reported crowd of 1,350 in the 1,750-seat arena.
Dion Wilkerson had the Roughers first basket in the new facility with on a turnaround in front of the hoop eight seconds into the contest. Treys by Javian Webber and Jamarian Ficklin had Muskogee (3-8) in front 8-2 just less than two minutes in.
But the No. 1 Tigers (10-0), led by Oklahoma State commit Connor Drew’s 10 first-quarter points, would rally for a 16-11 lead. His bucket-and-one gave the Tigers a 9-8 lead and except for a 3 by Webber 3 with 2:40 to go in the period to knot it at 11, would lead the rest of the way, closing the quarter on a 5-0 run that became a 13-0 run into the second when Muskogee had four of their nine turnovers in the quarter in the first three minutes of the period.
“We had one bad pass tied at 11 and from there is when I really thought that triggered everything,” said Muskogee coach Lou Dawkins. “We were moving the ball, swinging it, and playing hard there early. But not taking care of the basketball is our biggest enemy right now. I’ve emphasized playing low to high but we’re playing high to low and they don’t understand your strength comes from your legs.”
Webber had four 3s and 12 points on 4-of-8 shooting by halftime, but did not score again, getting only two shots. No one besides Ficklin had more than one basket the rest of the way. He had eight points on 4-of-6 shooting and finished with 11 points. Broken Arrow outscored MHS 24-8 in the third and coasted home from there.
Drew finished with a game-high 15 points, one of three Tigers in double figures.
“We were playing some good defense on him, but he’s got good size and he’s a legit two-guard,” Dawkins said.
While the seating appeared close to three-fourths full at its peak, a number of fans watched from the walkways above both ends of the floor.
“It’s a nice place to play. The whole facility is nice,” said Wilkerson. “But I’m happy where ever I’m with my coaches and my guys, my family.”
“Beautiful building and we had adrenaline flowing,” Dawkins said. “What we’ve got to step on and smash is that adversity when it hits. It’s about mental preparation before the game and staying in that mindset.”
Girls: BA 66, Muskogee 28
Muskogee (3-8) came in with back-to-back wins for the first time all season and a bit of confidence with the role of first game in the arena varsity-wise.
Broken Arrow (6-5) would halt all that.
Jakayla Swanson broke the nets at 5:36 on a jumper becoming the first Muskogee player to score a varsity basket. But by that point, McKenzie Mathurin drained two 3s for Broken Arrow, and was on her way to a 15-point first quarter and an 18-8 advantage for she and the Lady Tigers.
Swanson’s basket was part of a 5-2 run by MHS to make it an 8-5 game. Macy Marracini’s 3 countered that and BA would score eight unanswered before Malaysia Burton’s second basket of the quarter, a 3, made it 16-8.
Mathurin, a 5-foot-11 sophomore guard with almost a dozen Division I offers to day including Arkansas, Tulsa, Purdue and Kansas State, would have 19 at the half as her team went up 31-15, and she finished with 26 points.
“She’s a great athlete who puts her team in good positions and she’s well-coached,” said MHS coach Bryan Bunch.
Taneya Howard, a 5-11 forward, had 14 points, all in the second half as the lead ballooned to 40 late.
Mathurin would have 19 at the half and finished with 26 points.
Swanson would spearhead what offense the Lady Roughers mustered. She was 8-of-15 all told and finished the night with 18 points.
“She played hard and left everything out there,” said Bunch. “We’ve just got to execute better as a team in the half court. Youth played a part in that tonight.”
Not to mention jitters from not only the first home game of the season in mid-January, but the elevated crowd and new stage.
“They were like ‘hey coach, you see all these people,’ and I said ‘yeah but all these people are here for you and we have to embrace that and be better in the moment,’” Bunch said.
The Roughers are back at home Tuesday, hosting Tulsa Washington (game times 6:30 and 8 p.m.).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.