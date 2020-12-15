It is estimated that Chris Bunch’s round-trips from his home in Muskogee to Spiro as an employee of the school over a 45-year career, amounted to 1,306,800 miles of driving time, or 52 trips around the globe.
Spiro Schools in an release Tuesday, with remarks, announced Bunch’s retirement as head football coach.
Bunch served as head coach from 1990 to this past season, going 228-129, 23rd all time. He also served as an assistant coach starting in 1976, a total of 519 career games at the school.
He won a combined 16 district titles there, nine as head coach, and since the end of segregation is the state’s winningest African-American high school head football coach. He also coached three state championship teams in track, boys in 1979 and 1999 and girls in 2017.
Bunch graduated from Spiro in 1972. One of the athletes he would eventually coach was Mack Chambers, the former Muskogee High baseball and fastpitch coach who took teams to the state tournament in both sports. He now is head coach at Seminole State College.
“As an African American student athlete, African American teacher/coaches were rare in our area. Coach Bunch was most definitely a positive role model for me not only in the classroom but also on the field as well,” said Chambers, who had a stint as a professional baseball player in the Cleveland Indians organization.
Administrators paid tribute.
“In today’s society of self-serving, short term success, Coach Bunch’s example of sacrificial commitment is not only rare but historic and inspiring. Spiro Public Schools is forever indebted to his leadership and investment in our school,” said Spiro superintendent Richard Haynes.
“His passion for football, his players, and assistant coaches is truly a gift that not all coaches possess,” added Larry Greenwood, Spiro High School principal.
