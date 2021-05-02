Muskogee native Colt Nichols won the AMA Supercross 250SX East championship Saturday night in the season finale in Salt Lake City, Utah. It’s his first career season championship in AMA.
Jett Lawrence edged Nichols in final three minutes of the season’s final race in Utah on Saturday in the 250cc East-West Showdown, the two going 1-2. Nichols had a 29-point season edge over Jo Shimoda. Lawrence was third.
Justin Cooper was the West champion.
Nichols, who grew up in Keefeton, won his first career AMA championship in 2019.
