Muskogee and Oktaha were scheduled to open the fastpitch season Monday at Oktaha.
Count that game as lost to COVID-19.
One of Oktaha's players has tested positive for the virus, Oktaha coach Kia Holmes said Sunday.
The test was learned Saturday, Holmes said.
Oktaha fall baseball and fastpitch is shut down until Aug. 20 when both schedules will resume.
Muskogee, which also had a game with Sequoyah this week cancelled earlier when Sequoyah essentially canceled its fall sports seasons, will not play until a home doubleheader Saturday against Ponca City.
