The momentum started a little slowly for the Muskogee Roughers Friday night, but by the time the second quarter rolled around, the Roughers were hitting on all cylinders on their way to a 61-0 thrashing of Putnam City West in a District 6AII-1 encounter at Rougher Village on homecoming.
There were multiple heroes on the night for the Roughers. Sophomore quarterback Jamarian Ficklin was 16-of-19 passing for 255 yards and seven touchdowns. Wide receiver Kayden McGee was the recipient of three of those TD tosses in the first half, giving him a team-high nine for the season. Defensively Jayden Bell had a solid game including a pick-six return for a score and Treyveon Houston had a pair of interceptions and a fumble recovery on the night.
“As usual the film will be the best evaluator of how we did, but even without that I just have a pretty good feeling about this win,” said Muskogee head coach Travis Hill, his team now 5-0 on the year and 2-0 in district play. “When the season started, we were pretty sure we could score a lot of points but there were a lot of question marks in other areas. I think now that we’re five games in, a lot of those questions are being answered and some of the weaknesses we started the season with are no long weaknesses.”
After a short punt on the Patriots second possession gave Muskogee the ball at midfield, Ficklin unleashed his left arm on a 49-yard strike to McGee for the first score of the game. Backed to their own 15-yard line to start their next possession, it took the Roughers just three plays to score again with Ficklin finding Anthony Watson all alone in the end zone on a 27-yard pass.
Following a short PC West possession, the Roughers began at their 44 and went 56 yards in four plays with Ficklin hitting McGee on a 20-yard pass to make it 21-0. The Patriots went to the air after the kickoff but ran into trouble as Bell jumped a route and picked off a Shyheim Johnson pass returning it 27 yards for the Roughers fourth touchdown in less than a quarter. Muskogee ended the half with Ficklin finding McGee again on a 12-yard TD pass and they went into the locker room leading 33-0.
The Roughers took no prisoners in the third quarter as they scored to open the quarter with a 70-yard drive capped by a Ficklin-to-Bell 12-yard pass. Putnam City West (2-3, 0-2) muffed the ensuing kickoff and Houston recovered the ball at the 25. On the next play Ficklin tossed another touchdown pass, this one to Jayden Swanson and with less than three minutes gone in the quarter the Roughers boomed the lead to 47-0.
Muskogee would get two more scores before the quarter was over on a 2-yard pass from Ficklin to Ondraye Beasley, the fifth different receiver to haul in a touchdown pass, and Brandon Tolbert topped it off with a 50-yard touchdown run.
With a running clock and a lot of reserves playing for Muskogee, the fourth quarter was uneventful except for Houston’s second interception.
“In the first quarter their quarterback started throwing a lot of short slant passes and we had been preparing more deep stuff during the week, but in the second half he got a little sloppier with his reads and I just got into my zone, read his eyes, and then took my shot and got two interceptions,” said Houston.
Perhaps the only down sides on the night for Muskogee were nine penalties for 110 yards and a slight concussion suffered by Watson, a two-way starter, which will keep him out of action for next week according to Hill.
The Roughers are 5-0 for the first time since 2019 and are tied with Stillwater for the district lead going into next week’s game against U.S. Grant on the road in Oklahoma City.
MUSKOGEE 61 PUTNAM CITY WEST 0
PCWHS0000—0
MHS726280—61Scoring Summary
First quarter
MHS: Kayden McGee 49 pass from Jamarian Ficklin. Darron Armstrong kick 3:21
Second quarter
MHS: Anthony Watson 37 pass from Ficklin Armstrong kick 10:04
MHS:McGee 20 pass from Ficklin Armstrong kick 5:40
MHS: Jayden Bell 27 interception return. Kick failed 5:27
MHS: McGee 12 pass from Ficklin. Conversion failed 1:49
Third quarter
MHS: Bell 12 pass from Ficklin. Armstrong kick 9:57
MHS: Jayden Swanson 25 pass from Ficklin. Armstrong kick 9:28
MHS: Ondraye Beasley 2 pass from Ficklin. Armstrong kick 3:08
MHS: Brandon Tolbert 50 run. Armstrong kick :05
TEAM STATS
PCWHSMHS
First Downs 79
Rushes-yards 38-5311-184
Passing yards 47255
Passes (C-A-I) 4-12-416-19-0
Punts-avg 5-291-30
Fumbles-lost1-11-1 Penalties-yds7-57 9-110
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING: MHS: Tolbert 3-85, PCWHS, Isaiah Thomas 7-21
PASSING: MHS: Ficklin 16-19-255 (7TD) PCWHS: Johnson 4-12-47
RECEIVING: MHS: McGee 4-89 (3TD) PCWHS: Cornelius Grisby 2-37
