Note: stats can be viewed at www.muskogeephoenix.com/sports
ROGERS, Ark. —There was just no good way to put it.
The roof just fell in on the Muskogee Roughers here Friday night as they came up empty against their third straight opponent from Razorback country.
The Rogers Mounties scored on all five of their offensive possessions in the first half as well as a punt return and a pick-six interception to roll up 49 points, and coasted to a 56-12 win, tumbling the Roughers to an 0-3 mark.
“Obviously we weren’t ready to play tonight so it’s on us, the coaches. I don’t blame the kids. We just didn’t get them ready,” said Rougher head coach Travis Hill. “It was a lot like the first week against Greenwood and we got good response the second week, so we’ll see what happens.”
Senior quarterback Noah Goodshield was the hero of the night for the Mounties as he completed 13 of 16 passes for 213 yards and five touchdowns. The only blemish was a tipped pass that was intercepted by Keondre Johns and returned 44 yards for the only Muskogee touchdown of the half.
A close second for player of the night was wide receiver Kade Seldomridge, who was on the receiving end of three of those scoring passes. He also returned a punt 56 yards for a touchdown.
The Muskogee offense sputtered in the first half as the ground game picked up just 60 yards and the passing game accounted for 73 yards. The Roughers had their best scoring opportunity in the second quarter as they drove to the Mounties 22, but turned the over on downs.
The second half didn’t see much excitement as a running clock limited Rogers to one more score and the Roughers capitalized on a short field late in the game to go 34 yards in four plays with quarterback Jamarian Ficklin going in from three yards out with 18 seconds left in the game.
While the Muskogee defense didn’t have an answer for the Rogers passing attack, they were able to control stellar running back Joshuah Sheperd — who had 402 yards in the Mounties season opener — to just 56 yards. Rogers had 405 yards of total offense while Muskogee had 200 yards. The Roughers converted just one of 12 third-down attempts.
Muskogee now has a week off before they begin district play and Hill says it will be two weeks of soul searching for his team. Anthony Watson led the ground attack with 40 yards on eight carries.
Next action for the Roughers will be Sept. 24 at Putnam City West.
ROGERS, ARK. 56, MUSKOGEE 12
MUSKOGEE 06 0 6—12
ROGERS 3514 07—56
Scoring summary
First quarter
RHS — Noah Goodshsield 46 pass to Kade Seldomridge (Cale Slaba kick), 10:47.
RHS — Goodshield 6 pass to Finley Bunch (Salba kick), 5:55.
RHS — Seldomridge 56 punt return (Salba kick), 4:45.
RHS — Goodshield 29 pass to Seldomridge (Salba kick), 1:43.
RHS — Mabrey Versa 20 interception return (Salba kick), :40.
Second quarter
MHS — Keondre Johns 44 interception return (conversion failed), 11:08.
RHS — Goodshield 58 pass to Seldomridge (Salba kick), 9:54.
RHS — Goodshield 18 pass to Jansen Garner (Salba kick), 4:37.
Fourth quarter
RHS — Jace Tomlinson 3 run (Salba kick), 11:40.
MHS — Jamarian Ficklin 3 run (conversion failed), :18.
TEAM STATS
MHSRHS
First Downs913
Rushes-yards 20-60 22-192
Passing yards 140 204
Passes (CA-I) 15-29-113-16-1
Fumbles-lost 0-0 1-1
Penalties-yards 6-60 9-102
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Rushing— MHS, Watson 8-40. Rogers, Goodshield 6-129.
Passing: Ficklin 15-29-140. Rogers, Goodsheidl 13-16-213 (5 TD).
Receiving: MHS, Jayden Bell 5-50. Rogers, Seldomridge, 6-168 (3 TD).
