Devan McCoy of Muskogee is on the O'City Crew dance team supporting the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Joining McCoy on the O’City Crew are: Ava Conceicao, Devontae Brown, Kyera Fitzgerald, Nicole Vaughn, Brittany Williams, and Nikael Chiles from Oklahoma City; Yazlyn Saenz and Chase Bloomer from Moore; Casey Piercy from Tulsa; Stephen Wafer from Lawton; Abbey Tinsley from Seminole; Lena Souvannarath from Springdale, Ark.; AK Walker from New Orleans, La.; and Jadyn Hicks from Jefferson City, Mo.
In addition to energizing fans at games, dance team members serve as Thunder ambassadors at community events and activations across the state.
“We look forward to providing our fans with another season of the full-game experience,” said John Leach, director of Events and Entertainment. “Thunder home games are known across the NBA for their great energy and lively environment. Our entertainment groups are an integral part of that experience for our fans.”
