Wrestling, soccer hires

 

Muskogee’s coaching staffs are full after hires approved this week.

Added to Chetan Munsell’s wrestling staff are James Buckhanan, Steve Adair, Travis Goldsworthy. 

Buckhanan, like Munsell a Rougher alum, was Class 6A runner-up at 152 his senior year, one of three times he qualified there. He wrestled at Northeastern A&M and finished collegiately at Briar Cliff (Iowa) University.

Adair has been an assistant at Wagoner. One of his sons, Schyler Adair, is a football walk-on at Oklahoma State. Goldworthy coached in Texas at Brooks Academy in San Antonio and wrestled at Union High School. 

Diego Zavala will be a soccer assistant. He was previously teaching in the district. Oscar Flores, a 2017 grad at Bacone, was recently named head girls soccer coach. Flores played at Bacone and coached most recently at Grove.

 

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you