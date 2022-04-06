Runners have up until race day to enter the Muskogee Run 15K, 5K or fun run originating from Honor Heights Park.
If you wait until Saturday, you’ll have to get up a little earlier.
Registration on race day starts at 6:30 a.m., one hour before the start of the 15K at 7:30 a.m. The 5K and Fun Run will star at 8 a.m.
But you can register now by going to runsignup.com and and enter Muskogee Run. About 100 have thus far.
The Muskogee Run 15K course is mostly gently rolling rural asphalt roads west of Muskogee. Chicken Wing Hill is the predominant topological feature, and it is around a half-mile and a climb of 150 feet in a quarter-mile.
The 5K course now circles through the park and goes out the park’s south entrance. Runners will enjoy the azaleas on display over the first kilometer and then a relatively flat out and back over the last four kilometers.
Defending 15K champ is Tommy Brennan of Poteau, who finished in 1:04.26 a year ago. Clay Turner of Eufaula was second in 1:10.15. Laura Wickizer of Muskogee was the top female in 1:18.56. Cole Beets of Okemah won the 5K in 17:40. Margaret Casey of Checotah the top female in 25:21.
Registration on race day will be at the North Shelter next to the Splash Pad.
Cost is $40 for the 15K, $30 for 5K, and $25 for the Fun Run. Those with questions should contact Joel Everett at Muskogee Parks, jeverett@muskogeeparks.org or (918) 684-6302, ext. 1473.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.