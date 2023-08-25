It took almost a full quarter for Muskogee to shake the rust off in its season-opener Friday night. But once the Roughers did, they showed why they’re one of the favorites to win the class 6A-II title this season.
Behind juniors Ondraye Beasley and Jamarian Ficklin, No. 1 Muskogee stormed past Enid 49-27 at a balmy Rougher Village.
Beasley was a beast, finishing with 229 total yards — 122 on the ground on three rushes and 107 on six receptions, scoring twice.
“It was a great team win,” Beasley said. “I tried to get everybody hyped. That’s what I do.”
After a slow start for both teams, Beasley kicked off the scoring with a 58-yard TD with 1:17 to go in the first quarter.
After Enid tied the game 7-7 early in the second quarter, it took less than a minute for MHS to respond when Ficklin and Beasley hooked up on a 64-yard pass. Beasley spun out of a tackle at the Enid 28 and was greeted by a wide-open field after as he jaunted into the end zone.
“Ondraye was ‘that man’ tonight,” Ficklin said. “Whenever we needed a spark, he gave us one.”
LaTavion Johnson extended the Roughers’ lead to 21-7 with a 17-yard run with 5:10 to go in the first half. The Plainsmen cut the deficit to 21-14 with a score late in the first half.
“We had some jitters at the start of the game,” Ficklin said. “We had some new starters, but we’ll be ready for the next one.”
Muskogee took control in the third quarter and kept its foot on the gas pedal with three rushing touchdowns. Johnson scored twice, and Israel Martin added a 1-yard plunge as the Roughers took a 42-14 lead going into the fourth quarter.
“We’re explosive, but we’ve got to be more consistent,” MHS coach Travis Hill said. “We had some nerves at the start of the game, but it’s good to get the first one under our belt.”
One sore spot for MHS was penalties. The Roughers were penalized nine times for 98 yards.
“There’s always opportunities to get better,” Hill said. “It will be interesting to see this one on film to see where there’s room for improvement.”
Ficklin finished 10-of-16 passing for 243 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for 79 yards on five carries.
“After the first quarter, we did what we needed to do,” Beasley said.
With strong blocking up front and downfield by its receivers, Muskogee finished with 554 yards — 311 on the ground and 243 through he air.
Johnson finished with 90 yards on 13 carries, while UNLV commit Kayden McGee had two catches for 101 yards, including a 76-yard touchdown.
“We blocked well,” McGee said. “We worked hard on our blocking. After that start, we came together as a team. Our goal this year is the gold ball.”
Muskogee (1-0) hits to road to play Putnam City at 7 p.m. next Friday in Oklahoma City.
MUSKOGEE 49, ENID 27
Enid 0 14 0 13—27
Muskogee 7 14 21 7–49
First quarter
MHS — Ondraye Beasley 58 run (Richard Soto-Morales kick), 1:17.
Second quarter
EHS — Bennett Percival 21 pass from Aidan Robinson (Kevin Vega kick), 10:04.
MHS — Beasley 64 yard pass from Jamarian Ficklin (Soto-Morales kick), 9:17.
MHS — LaTavion Johnson 17 run (Soto-Morales kick), 5:10.
EHS — Blake Fuksa 1 run (Vega kick), 1:16.
Third quarter
MHS — Johnson 5 run (Soto-Morales kick), 10:08.
MHS — Johnson 6 run (Soto-Morales kick), 4:44.
MHS — Israel Martin 1 run (Soto-Morales kick), 2:08.
Fourth quarter
EHS — Robinson 2 run (Vega kick), 5:29.
MHS — Kayden McGee 76 pass from Ficklin (Soto-Morales kick), 3:09.
EHS — Tyson Kennedy 20 pass from Robinson (kick fail), :00.
TEAM STATISTICS
EHS MHS
First Downs 18 18
Rushes-Yards 42-171 28-311
C-A-I 17-38-1 10-16-1
Passing Yards 244 243
Fumbles-Lost 5-1 0-0
Penalties-Yards 7-62 9-98
Punts-Avg. 4-37.5 3-34
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Passing: MHS: Jamarian Ficklin, 10-16-1, 243 yards.
Rushing: MHS: Ondraye Beasley, 3-122; LaTavion Johnson, 13-90; Jamarian Ficklin, 5-79; Israel Martin, 7-21.
Receiving: MHS: Beasley, 6-107; Kayden McGee, 2-101; Jamie Beasley, 1-18; Johnson, 1-17.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.