There has never been a recruiting season like the one Ty Williams experienced in a pandemic year.
It all came to a close on Wednesday as the 6-foot-2, 190-pound Muskogee senior made good on his spring commitment and signed to play college football as an Oklahoma State Cowboy.
“College was my main goal. Not really where to go but just having the opportunity and multiple opportunities,” he said. “I feel blessed.”
It didn’t involve the frills one comes to expect with the courtship, though.
Williams, the third-ranked recruit in Oklahoma by 247sports and the No. 18 safety nationally according to Rivals.com. made one visit — to Missouri — and attended a camp showcase at OSU. All that was before COVID-19 shut down visits.
The showcase was enough to make Stillwater his destination.
“They showed us around. It felt like home, there’s great competition, they expect you to compete there when you touch the field and it’s a great atmosphere to play in,” Williams said.
“I had a couple visits in mind, but they were too far away anyway. It’s no big deal, I would like to stay closer to home. College is college though and wherever I was going I was going to give it my best.”
One of those visits among 20 offers would have been Oregon.
“I think he had good options and I told him from the day one, don’t let distance or anything else play a factor other than what’s best for your future,” said his mother, Monica Smith.
Williams will finish his graduation requirements in December and enroll at OSU in January. That, said his former head coach at Muskogee, will give him a huge head start coming off a year in which he played in only two games due to a hamstring tear. As a junior, he led the Phoenix area in interceptions with nine, making the all-area team.
“Rob Glass to me is one of the best strength coordinators there is in the nation,” said Rafe Watkins, who stepped down as the Roughers head coach last month. “The coaches haven’t had the opportunity they normally have to evaluate, but they’ve seen what talent and speed and athleticism he has. I think it will be good for him, if anything else just for his mentality coming off the injury.”
Williams said his main goal once he hits campus is just to acclimate.
“Just getting the tempo of the game down,” he said. “I feel like I’m a fast learner but once I get the tempo and scheme down I’m all set to go.”
Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy didn’t get the looks at Williams on the field this year but noted several on and off-the-field characteristics he came to know about him in a video conference Wednesday.
“Ty’s a freakish athlete. He’s going to be 210 pounds, some days going to run 4.5 (in the 40), he’s got really good ball skills. We have a good relationship with people in Muskogee who speak very highly of him as a young man and what he brings to the program,” Gundy said.
“I called him several times this year during the week and he’d be riding his bike to Wednesday night church. I think he’s a great fit here and but we have a lot of confidence and are very exited about his unusual strength, leaping ability and ball skills for the multiple positions he plays.”
Williams knows he’s the first Division I safety to sign since Kamren Curl went to Arkansas in 2017. That has turned out well. Curl opted out of his senior year in Fayetteville and is a starter as a rookie with Washington in the NFL. The two worked out together some over the summer.
“Seeing him make it from Muskogee, it’s inspiring and it shows there’s always a possibility you can make it,” he said.
Arkansas was one of the schools that offered Curl in addition to Oregon and Big 12 schools TCU, Texas Tech, Kansas State and Iowa State.
