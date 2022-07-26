Reserved football season tickets for the inaugural Rougher Village stadium season will be available beginning Wednesday, Aug. 3. Season ticket holders from 2021 will have first option through sales being open to the general public on Thursday, Aug. 18.
Season tickets are $50 per seat for five regular season games and will be sold through the Muskogee Athletic Department office at the main entrance of Muskogee High School. Purchases are cash only from 9 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m. Monday-Friday.
The first home game is Sept. 2 against Putnam City. Others are Sept. 30 (homecoming, Putnam City West), Oct. 13 (Tahlequah, Hall of Fame Night, Oct. 28 (Bartlesville, Little Roughers Night) and Stillwater (Nov. 4, Senior Night). All games kick off at 7 p.m.
Road games are Aug. 26 at Enid, Sept. 9 at Midwest City Carl Albert, Sept. 23 at Sand Springs, Oct. 7 at U.S. Grant and Oct. 21 at Tulsa Washington.
