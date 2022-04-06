It’s nearing time for the Muskogee Senior Games, which will add a couple of new activities for 2022.
Janet Thornton, organizer of the games, said table tennis, water walking and track and field will be added to the menu that last year included swimming, bowling, golf, cornhole and pickleball.
“We’re really pushing for a huge turnout and we’d like to get as much local involvement as we can,” she said.
Last year’s included a number of people from around the state. There’s another local event in Moore and then there’s the Oklahoma State Games, which are open to anyone — at this point.
“I’ve gone back and accessed the data bases of participants in the state games over the last six years and everyone is getting made aware of our event,” she said.
Bowling will be June 4-5 at Green Country Lanes, beginning at 9 a.m.
Three events are set for June 11. Swimming is set for 8 a.m. at Muskogee Swim and Fitness. Track at Indian Bowl and tennis at Spaulding Park will both start at 9 a.m.
Pickleball will be at two locations on June 17-18 — First Baptist Church’s Christian Life Center as well as the Civic Center, both beginning at 9 a.m. On the 18th only, cornhole will take place at Depot Green, starting at 9 a.m.
Pickleball is a racket/paddle sport that was created by combining elements of several other racket sports. Two or four players use solid paddles to hit a perforated polymer ball over a net. The ball is much like a wiffle ball, with 26–40 round holes. Cornhole has grown immensely in popularity in recent years, with tournaments airing on ESPN. It is a lawn game in which players take turns throwing 16 ounce fabric bean bags at a raised platform with a hole in the far end.
Track, a popular sport across Senior Games nationally, will include the 50-, 100-, 200-, 400-, 800- and 1,500-meter runs and among field events, the discus, hammer, high jump, long jump, pole vault and shot put.
The Senior Games wrap up with three competitions on June 25 — golf at Muskogee Golf Club at noon and two new activities — water walking at River Country Water Park at 8 a.m., table tennis at Hatbox Event Center at 9 a.m.
“Water walking we’re really excited about as an opportunity because it is something that so many people who can’t do other things can do,” Thornton said.
A gala for all participants is set for 6 p.m. at Muskogee Golf Club.
Registration is both online at rb.gy/cop2bi and in person at Muskogee Swim and Fitness Center, 566 N. Sixth St. You can also access it through MuskogeeParks.org, accessing the Senior Games link on the left side of the page.
A $25 payment gets you in as many sports as you wish to participate in except that bowling and golf have additional fees.
Registration closes May 30. The last day to register and guarantee receipt of Senior Games T-shirt is May 6.
