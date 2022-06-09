As Jayden Bell settles in for his senior year as a Muskogee wide receiver, he sees it as a year where there is some stability but also a year of added responsibility.
Last season was unsettled for the congenial wideout as the Roughers adjusted to a new head coach in Travis Hill, who was elevated from his assistant’s spot and a new offensive coordinator in Chris Risenhoover. Bell was also adjusting to his third quarterback in his career starting with Ty Williams, then Walker Newton and Jamarian “Bird” Ficklin.
“It was a blessing in disguise to have someone like Bird come in and fill that role,” said Bell. “We’ve always had pretty good speed at the receiver spots but now we have someone who can really zip the ball to us.
“I had grown up playing with Walker, so I had to make some adjustments, but by early in the season (last year), Bird and I started clicking once I saw how good a passer he was and now, we’re good friends and hang together all the time.”
Jayden had 968 yards with 49 receptions last year and has set himself a goal of getting 1,200-1,500 yards this fall. To that end, while gaining 15 pounds over the off-season, he’s worked hard on improving his breakaway speed and route-running.
Unfortunately, there’s not much he could do about his 5-foot-8 stature, but Risenhoover says Bell has adapted well.
“Jayden’s a real savvy player and even though he’s small for a wideout, he’s got great strength that helps him break tackles,” Risenhoover said. “To have nearly 1,000 yards receiving puts him in the top one percent of receivers, which is a pretty good accomplishment.”
For Bell, who also plays baseball for the Roughers, being a senior brings with it a responsibility for more of a leadership role which he says varies widely between his two sports.
“In baseball there are people with more individual gifts and abilities so not everyone can contribute the same, so I think you lead more by example.” he said. “But in football everyone has the ability in their own way to get the job done, so I’ll gripe at you if I see folks making the same mistakes over and over.”
Attitude and effort are also big on his list of doing things right which has helped him get the attention of college coaches for his services next year.
“I think we started developing a mindset last year of not doing just what we can, but doing it with the most effort,” he said. “I think we’ll shock some people this season with our attitude and effort.”
