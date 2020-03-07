The Muskogee Lady Roughers kept their young slow pitch softball season perfect at 3-0 with a 20-9 and 17-9 run-rule doubleheader sweep of the Enid Pacers at Rougher Park on Friday evening.
But despite the win there were aspects of the game that were not pleasing to coach Don Yates.
“It was quite ugly,” said Yates. “We didn’t play like we’re capable of playing. Early on it seemed like each player was looking to the other to step up and so we had to come from behind in that game. I was really disappointed in the way we swung the bats after the week of practice and the Union (win) that we had.”
In the first game, Muskogee banged out 16 hits officially although there were some that could have been called errors as Enid struggled on defense. The Pacers jumped on Muskogee pitcher Haidyn Henry for three runs in the first inning as they touched the Lady Rougher hurler for five hits.
After getting one run back in the first, Muskogee broke things open in the second inning with six runs. Mya Gaulden picked up a pair of RBIs while Shania Henry, Haidyn Henry and Katlyn Clark all knocked in a run to take a 7-4 lead.
In the bottom of the third, the bottom of the Muskogee batting order got in on the action as Laynie Gragg and Hannah Cawthon opened with single and double. Isis Patton hit a sac fly to score a run and Ashley Richardson grounded out to bring in another as Muskogee stretched the lead to 10-5.
The Pacers narrowed the lead to just one with a four-run fourth inning. But after going three-and-out in the fourth, the Lady Roughers blew the doors open in the fifth as they scored 10 runs, helped out by three Enid errors and the game ended on a three-run homer by Feather Johnson.
The second game saw Muskogee bang out 14 hits and take the early lead with D’Asia Brown plating a couple of runners in the first inning. But Enid bounded back to put a six- spot on the Roughers in the second inning with seven of the first eight batters getting a single or better.
However, Muskogee would turn the tables in the home half of the third.
The first nine batters reached base and the Lady Roughers would score eight times to regain the lead at 10-8. Brown picked up two more RBIs in that inning and Enid’s starting pitcher Mikaila Williams took a line drive off the foot that knocked her out of the game and the Pacers struggled finding a solid relief pitcher.
Patton drove in a pair of runs for the Lady Roughers in three-run fourth inning to make it 13-9 and Muskogee closed it out with a grand slam homer by Clark in the fifth inning.
Muskogee was paced by Brown who was 5-for-7 with four RBIs in the twin bill, Clark who was 4-for-8 with six runs batted including the grand slam, and Johnson who went 5-for-6 with four RBIs including the three-run blast that ended the first game.
The Lady Roughers will find themselves severely tested next week as they play at Broken Arrow on Tuesday and at Jenks on Thursday.
“Those are two teams we need to be right there with when playoff time comes so I think we’ll get a good idea of where we are after those two games,” said Yates.
