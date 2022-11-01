Muskogee's game with Stillwater has been moved up a day due to a gloomy Friday forecast.
The game pitting two 9-0 teams setting the District 6AII-1 title will be played at Rougher Village in a 7 p.m. kickoff Thursday night.
Assistant athletic director Jim Platter said that the administration has been in contact with Muskogee Emergency Management about a 60 percent forecast of rain starting at 5 p.m. and increasing in chances to 70 and 80 percent after that with gusts of 20 to 32 mph.
With concerns of a disruption of play during the course of the contest, officials from both schools have agreed to the move up a day.
And that move spread as the day went on Tuesday.
The Red-White Rumble for the Rock between Hilldale and Fort Gibson was changed late Tuesday afternoon. The game will kick off at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Hilldale.
Other games have also moved up a night: Porum at Midway, Wagoner at Miami, Haskell at Panama, Stigler at Checotah and Quinton at Webbers Falls and Idabel at Eufaula.
Games still on Friday are Warner at Roland and Porter at Gore. Warner coach Cooper Mitchell said late Tuesday afternoon that its game will be moved if they can secure officials.
