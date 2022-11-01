Muskogee's game with Stillwater has been moved up a day due to a gloomy Friday forecast.
The game pitting two 9-0 teams setting the District 6AII-1 title will be played at Rougher Village in a 7 p.m. kickoff Thursday night.
Assistant athletic director Jim Platter said that the administration has been in contact with Muskogee Emergency Management about a 60 percent forecast of rain starting at 5 p.m. and increasing in chances to 70 and 80 percent after that with gusts of 20 to 32 mph.
With concerns of a disruption of play during the course of the contest, officials from both schools have agreed to the move up a day.
Other games have also moved: Porum at Midway, Wagoner at Miami, Haskell at Panama and Quinton at Webbers Falls.
Hilldale athletic director Chad Kirkhart texted the the Fort Gibson at Hilldale is remaining on Friday. Other games still on Friday are Warner at Roland, Porter at Gore, Stigler at Checotah and Idabel at Eufaula.
