Muskogee girls basketball coach Jeremy Ford has resigned.
Ford, a Wagoner High grad and brother of former Lady Rougher Jada Ford who took over three seasons ago from Shonika Breedlove, told the Phoenix Tuesday evening that he was stepping down due to “health reasons” and offered this statement.
“I suffered a seizure shortly before the start of school. I was hospitalized from July 28 until Aug. 28 and returned to work Oct. 1. I want to ensure my health is at 100 percent before I step back into a head coaching role. I wish the girls and coaches the best of luck this season and I appreciate everything Dr. Parker and the athletic department has done for me.”
Oct. 1 was the first day high school basketball teams could begin preseason practice.
Athletic director Jason Parker said in a text to the Phoenix that assistant coach Bryan Bunch will take over as interim head coach. Parker said he would comment further on the situation on Wednesday.
Muskogee was 6-17, 9-12 and 2-14 in Ford's three seasons. In year two, his squad reached the regional round for the first time since 2015-16, when they were in their third consecutive state tournament. His sister was on those three state teams.
